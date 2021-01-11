UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Yet To Receive Iran's Official Offer Of Compensation For Downed Boeing - Kuleba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ukraine Yet to Receive Iran's Official Offer of Compensation for Downed Boeing - Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Ukraine has not received yet an official offer with the sum of compensation that Tehran will pay the relatives of those who were aboard the plane downed by Iranian military in January 2020, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told the Obozrevatel news outlet.

In late December, Iranian news agency YJC reported that Iran would pay $150,000 in compensation for every victim of the plane crash near Tehran. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov, has said that Kiev should not agree to such compensation, deeming it low.

"As for the figures of the [compensation] that have been circulated in information space, it has been communicated exclusively through media. We have not received any official messages from Iran, and the experience of the past year has taught us to be extremely cautious about information in Iranian media.

As they say, one should filter every report," Kuleba said in an interview, published on Sunday.

The diplomat added that Kiev would not comment on the size of the compensation until it received an official offer from Tehran.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Kiev-bound fight crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020. All 176 people aboard were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces, who confused it for a hostile cruise missile. The crash took place amid an escalating confrontation between Tehran and Washington following the US killing of prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a targeted strike.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Washington Canada Germany Tehran Kiev United Kingdom Sweden January December Sunday 2020 Media All From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

17 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

17 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

44 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

53 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.