Ukraine Yet to Receive Promised US NASAMS Air Defense System - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Ukrainian military has not yet received the US-supplied National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) air defense system, which were agreed upon, Ukrainian president's office spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said on Monday.

The United States has communicated its agreement on the supply of NASAMS, however the systems have not yet been delivered, Nykyforov said, according to Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS news in an interview that aired Sunday that Ukraine had already received the NASAMS. A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on the same day that he was aware of reports that Ukraine received the NASAMS air defense system but could not provide more information at this time.

The United States has committed to provide Ukraine with eight NASAMS. They are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

On September 16, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said that NASAMS would be delivered to Ukraine within two months.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops. In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.