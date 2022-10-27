UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Accelerated Accession To EU Not In Anyone's Interests - French Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Ukraine's accession to the European Union under an accelerated procedure does not meet anyone's interests.

"In June, the EU unanimously supported the status of Ukraine as a candidate for entry into the union. The entry path is long and demanding.

There will be no accelerated entry procedure, just like criteria softening. This will not be in the interests of the European Union, nor in the interests of Ukraine," Borne said, speaking in the French Senate.

In June, the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels said the EU members had reached a full consensus on granting Ukraine the EU candidate status.

