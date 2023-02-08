(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The European Union could not cope with the management of the countries that had already joined it, the accession of Ukraine to the bloc would add chaos that is already in abundance, Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, banned in Ukraine, said.

The EU did not want to take in such a large and unsettled country as Ukraine, but not because it is a poor country ” Ukraine is not deprived of either natural resources or hardworking people, the politician noted.

"The problem is that the European Union could not cope with the management of the countries that had already joined it.

The addition of another large country would add chaos, which is already in abundance," Medvedchuk wrote in an article for RIA Novosti.

At the same time, the EU was not going to lose Ukraine as an influence area either, he said, adding that if Ukraine falls under the influence a renewed Russia, then "the European myth will be shattered just like the American one."

"The destruction of the European myth is the beginning of the EU's collapse, and the European bureaucracy will lose its power forever," Medvedchuk added.