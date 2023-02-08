UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Accession To EU Would Add Chaos That Is Already In Abundance - Medvedchuk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Ukraine's Accession to EU Would Add Chaos That Is Already in Abundance - Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The European Union could not cope with the management of the countries that had already joined it, the accession of Ukraine to the bloc would add chaos that is already in abundance, Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, banned in Ukraine, said.

The EU did not want to take in such a large and unsettled country as Ukraine, but not because it is a poor country ” Ukraine is not deprived of either natural resources or hardworking people, the politician noted.

"The problem is that the European Union could not cope with the management of the countries that had already joined it.

The addition of another large country would add chaos, which is already in abundance," Medvedchuk wrote in an article for RIA Novosti.

At the same time, the EU was not going to lose Ukraine as an influence area either, he said, adding that if Ukraine falls under the influence a renewed Russia, then "the European myth will be shattered just like the American one."

"The destruction of the European myth is the beginning of the EU's collapse, and the European bureaucracy will lose its power forever," Medvedchuk added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Poor Russia European Union Same Opposition

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

1 minute ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

6 minutes ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

21 minutes ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.