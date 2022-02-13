UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Accession To NATO Fraught With Direct Russia-NATO Confrontation - Kremlin Aide

Ukraine's Accession to NATO Fraught With Direct Russia-NATO Confrontation - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) NATO's hypothetical accession of Ukraine, given that its official doctrine seeks the return of Crimea under Ukrainian sovereignty through non-political means, could lead to direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Saturday.

Ushakov made the comment following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. He said the two presidents discussed how foreign countries "encourage possible provocations by the Ukrainian military, both in (the breakaway eastern region of) Donbas and Crimea, by purposefully pumping Ukraine with modern weapons.

"Taking into account Ukraine's doctrinal premises, which directly entail the return of Crimea through military means, its hypothetical accession to NATO is fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, including direct military confrontation between Russia and the alliance," Ushakov told journalists, adding that Putin spoke about this in detail in his call with Biden.

