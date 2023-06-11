UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Accession To NATO To Be Decided After Conflict Ends - Italian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be decided after the armed conflict is over, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.

"But in the meantime, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, we will determine the path for Ukraine's accession... Meanwhile, we are moving toward a permanent NATO-Ukraine Council. This is an important step because it involves Kiev in making international decisions," Tajani said as quoted by la Repubblica newspaper, before leaving to the United States on Sunday.

He noted that this visit would be an occasion to reaffirm the bonds of transatlantic solidarity with the US and the common vision regarding the Ukrainian crisis. Italy hopes that Ukrainian counteroffensive would be a step towards peace, Tajani said.

"We don't send F-16s simply because we don't have them, and for the same reason we can't do flight training on those planes. Our package includes military supplies, uniforms, (bulletproof) vests, ammunition," Tajani said, answering the question regarding Italy's aid to Ukraine.

The foreign minister also noted that Italy promoted Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

