Ukraine's Accession To NATO To Have Negative Consequences For European Security - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Ukraine's Accession to NATO to Have Negative Consequences for European Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The accession of Ukraine to NATO will have very negative consequences for the European security architecture, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"You know the absolutely understandable and consistent position of Russia that Ukraine's membership in NATO will have very, very negative consequences for the entire already half-ruined security architecture in Europe and will be an absolute danger, a threat to our country," Peskov told reporters.

Kiev's accession will require a fairly clear and firm response from Russia, the official added.

