Ukraine's Acting Energy Chief Calls For Switching Nuclear Fuel Supplier From Russia To US

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Ukraine should look to receive its nuclear fuel supplies from the United States rather than Russia, acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko said Thursday.

"We must switch to nuclear fuel supplies from the United States instead of getting supplies from Russia, as is the case now," Vitrenko said during a meeting of officials to discuss Ukraine's energy strategy over the next nine years.

Ukraine struck a deal with US firm Westinghouse in 2014 over the supply of nuclear fuel to certain power plants up to 2020.

In 2019, then-Ukrainian Energy Minister Ihor Nasalyk said that Westinghouse was providing 46 percent of Ukraine's nuclear fuel, with the rest coming from TVEL, part of the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

Westinghouse said this past September that its fuel was being used in six nuclear reactors in Ukraine.

Experts have said that using Westinghouse's nuclear fuel in Soviet-built reactors in Ukraine may pose serious risks, and the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that such a decision could endanger the health of people across Europe

