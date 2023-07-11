Open Menu

Ukraine's Admission To NATO May Upend Bloc's Security - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday opposed Ukraine's admission to NATO during the conflict as it may destroy the security of the alliance.

"Obviously, when NATO admits new members, it does so in such a way that the new member adds security to the alliance, rather than destroy it. That is why it is clear that a country at war cannot be admitted to NATO... because this would mean a military threat to the entire alliance," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters before the NATO summit in Lithuania.

The top Hungarian diplomat noted that only Hungary has voiced this position openly at international forums, while many countries share it behind closed doors.

Szijjarto expressed the hope that "fully responsible decisions" would be adopted at the summit to prevent the alliance from being drawn into an open confrontation with Russia.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda is expected to include Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed both sanctions on Russian energy resources and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree banning arms supply to Ukraine from the country's territory. Szijjarto said Budapest was seeking to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since arms supply through its territory would become a legitimate military target. The country's leadership has repeatedly stressed that Hungary stands for peace talks.

