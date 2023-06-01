(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukraine's admission to NATO should not be on the agenda of the Vilnius summit in July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"The accession of country at war to NATO cannot appear on the agenda (of the summit).

I think that in a closed circle there is agreement that a country at war cannot be admitted to NATO," the minister said in his address on social media.

According to Szijjarto, it is also impossible to talk about any plan for joining NATO in relation to Ukraine.