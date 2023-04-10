MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine may fully deplete all its air defense missiles by May 3, thus leaving more than 40 facilities of its critical infrastructure unprotected, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing leaked Pentagon documents.

Kiev will completely run out of ammunition stock for Buk and S-300 missile systems by April 13 and May 3, respectively, the report said, adding that the majority of the critical infrastructure that will be left defenseless is located outside the Kiev region and two other areas in the south-west of the country.

The estimates were made by the Pentagon's analysts, based on the current rate of ammunition consumption of the Ukrainian army, which is about 200 missiles a month for S-300 systems and roughly 69 missiles a month for Buk batteries, according to the report.

In recent months, the United States, Norway, Canada and Germany have provided Ukraine with two NASAMS and one IRIS-T air defense system, but the ammunition for them may also run out by May, the report said, adding that according to the estimation of the US European command, Ukraine needs 12 Patriot or SAMP-T batteries, and 16 batteries of NASAMS or IRIS-T class to provide adequate air defense.

The Pentagon's document suggested finding additional S-300 and Buk munitions abroad as a short-term solution, the media reported, adding that over the medium term, the Pentagon proposed expediting the procurement of NASAMS, Patriot, IRIS-T and other Western systems in order to repurpose air-defense tasks for more widely available missiles and systems that had been designed for other purposes.

As a long-term solution, the leaked document outlined supplying enough Western air-defense systems to cover the whole country and digitally integrating them, according to the media.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. Earlier in April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had provided 65 billion Euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev since February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.