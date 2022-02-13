UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Airspace To Likely Close On Monday - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine's Airspace to Likely Close on Monday - Lawmaker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Foreign airlines will most likely suspend flights above Ukraine starting February 14, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Irish lessor prohibited a plane of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp from entering Ukraine's airspace. The flight, which was headed from Portugal's Madeira to Kiev, landed in neighboring Moldova.

"Most likely, starting tomorrow at 4 p.m. Kiev time (14:00 GMT), air traffic in Ukraine will be suspended. One of the largest British insurance companies has already sent out notifications that starting tomorrow, at 2 p.m. London time (14:00 GMT), the insurance of civil aircraft that are in the airspace of Ukraine is terminated," Goncharenko said on Telegram.

He said owners of aircraft on lease are already diverting flights from the Ukrainian airspace, citing the SkyUp case and the cancellation of Ukraine-bound flights by Dutch carrier KLM.

"Today there will be a ban from Air France," the lawmaker added.

The Ukrainians who want to return home from abroad should find a way to do it as soon as possible, Goncharenko noted.

Ukrainian digital news outlet Strana.ua reported on Saturday, citing sources, that a pool of major international insurance companies was preparing to announce that it would stop covering the flights in Ukraine's airspace starting Monday.

