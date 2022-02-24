Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Kiev demanded to close the strait of Dardanelles

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Kiev demanded to close the strait of Dardanelles.

"Now it is important what kind of support to give to Ukraine. So I appeal to the Turkish administration, please help Ukraine.

We demand the closure of the Dardanelles. We want sanctions to be imposed on the Russian side. We demand the seizure of Russian stocks here. Support that will be provided to us by providing defensive weapons is also important," the ambassador was quoted as saying by the Yeni Safak newspaper.