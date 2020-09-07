(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Ukraine's Antonov aircraft manufacturing company is seeking to cooperate with the Turkish aviation industry for the production of An-178 military transport aircraft, Antonov's president, Oleksandr Los told Anadolu news agency.

According to Los, a Ukrainian delegation visited Turkey's shipyards and aircraft manufacturers to evaluate potential projects for cooperation.

"We are in close interaction and discussion with our Turkish friends, the TEI [TUSAS Engine Industries] and other companies ... And that's why we've already reached a level where top managers can speak about potential cooperation on the industrialization of the AN-178 in Ukraine and Turkey," Los said.

In August, Los visited Turkey to discuss aviation cooperation projects.

Antonov's president added that there are several potential cooperation fields between Ankara and Kiev, including in the commercial segments, such as passenger aircraft.

The Antonov An-178 is a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft designed for firefighting, search and rescue operations in addition to military transport missions.