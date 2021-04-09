(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak stressed on Friday that claims about Ukraine's preparations for an offensive in Donbas were disinformation.

"The reports about Ukraine's alleged preparations for an offensive in Donbas, which the aggressor state Russian Federation spreads, are not true, this is a deliberate disinformation campaign," Khomchak said, as quoted by Ukraine's general staff.

According to the armed forces chief, the claims are aimed at discrediting Ukraine in the international arena, and spreading panic among Donbas residents.

Khomchak called on people not to spread fake information and "not to become an instrument of the hybrid war in the hands of the enemy."