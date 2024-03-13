Open Menu

Ukraine's Army Chief Says Battlefield Situation 'difficult'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

Ukraine's army chief said Wednesday the situation on the battlefield was "difficult" and that Russian forces could be poised to strike deep into Ukrainian lines in the eastern Donetsk region

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ukraine's army chief said Wednesday the situation on the battlefield was "difficult" and that Russian forces could be poised to strike deep into Ukrainian lines in the eastern Donetsk region.

Kyiv's forces are on the defensive across the 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front lines in the east and south after Moscow made its first territorial gains in almost a year.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said he had visited two brigades "where the situation is gradually becoming more complicated and there is a threat of enemy units advancing deep into our battle formations".

Ukraine is facing a shortage of both manpower and ammunition amid hold-ups to Western aid and a domestic debate over how to recruit more soldiers with the war now in its third year.

"In general, the operational situation on the eastern front remains difficult. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions," in a number of areas of the Donetsk region, Syrsky said in a post on Telegram.

"At the same time, probably due to the high level of losses, the activity of the enemy in other areas of the front decreased significantly," he added, without elaborating.

In an interview with French media on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's advance had been "halted" in the east and that the situation was "much better" than it had been three months ago.

Russian forces captured the symbolic frontline town of Avdiivka, just outside the Russian-held city of Donetsk, in February after one of the bloodiest battles of the two-year war.

They have since claimed to have captured a number of small settlements further to the west as their troops seek to press their advantage.

A Ukrainian army spokesman rejected a claim issued by Moscow on Tuesday that it had captured the village of Nevelske in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russia's claims to have seized the village "don't correspond to reality ... there are no grounds to say that (Ukraine's) control over Nevelske has been lost", Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for Ukrainian forces in the area, told AFP on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Shortage Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Donetsk February Post Media

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

3 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

3 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

3 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

9 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

9 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

9 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

9 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

2 minutes ago
 Minister Health for eradication of polio

Minister Health for eradication of polio

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World