Ukraine's new army chief said Wednesday the situation on the front line was "extremely difficult" as delays to much-needed US military aid cast a shadow over how long Kyiv's troops can hold out

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Ukraine's new army chief said Wednesday the situation on the front line was "extremely difficult" as delays to much-needed US military aid cast a shadow over how long Kyiv's troops can hold out.

The 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front line has barely moved in more than a year, with Kyiv's forces back on the defensive after last year's failed counter-offensive and military leaders acknowledging Russia has a manpower advantage.

The warning came even as Kyiv said it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea. It was the latest in a string of successful attacks on Russia's naval fleet and NATO praised it a "great victory for Ukrainians."

But, on his first visit to the frontline in eastern Ukraine since becoming Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky painted a bleaker picture.

"The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful," Syrsky, who replaced the popular Valery Zaluzhny last week in a major military shake-up, said.

"The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel."

Along with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Syrsky had visited troops fighting around the key flashpoint of Avdiivka, which Russia is mounting a major attempt to capture and has surrounded on three sides.

Ukrainian army spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said Wednesday Russia had 50,000 soldiers around the frontline city.