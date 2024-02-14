Ukraine's Army Chief Warns Of 'extremely Difficult' Front Line
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Ukraine's new army chief said Wednesday the situation on the front line was "extremely difficult" as delays to much-needed US military aid cast a shadow over how long Kyiv's troops can hold out
The 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front line has barely moved in more than a year, with Kyiv's forces back on the defensive after last year's failed counter-offensive and military leaders acknowledging Russia has a manpower advantage.
The warning came even as Kyiv said it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea. It was the latest in a string of successful attacks on Russia's naval fleet and NATO praised it a "great victory for Ukrainians."
But, on his first visit to the frontline in eastern Ukraine since becoming Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky painted a bleaker picture.
"The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful," Syrsky, who replaced the popular Valery Zaluzhny last week in a major military shake-up, said.
"The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel."
Along with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Syrsky had visited troops fighting around the key flashpoint of Avdiivka, which Russia is mounting a major attempt to capture and has surrounded on three sides.
Ukrainian army spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said Wednesday Russia had 50,000 soldiers around the frontline city.
