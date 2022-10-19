UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Aspiration To Join NATO Differs From Sweden, Finland - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The situation of Ukraine, which aspires to become a NATO member, differs from that of Finland and Sweden, which are long-standing partners of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I strongly believe that Ukraine is in a different position than Finland and Sweden are. Finland and Sweden are long term partners of NATO, we have consensus in the alliance on inviting them to become members... What we see in Ukraine is a war going on and a top priority is therefore to provide military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said, answering the question whether he supports a fast-tracked acceptance of Ukraine to NATO.

The official stated that the doors of the alliance remain open to all, however the current priority is ensuring that Ukraine wins the conflict.

"The priority now is providing support to Ukraine to enable them to make more gains on the battlefield and then we can ensure that the war ends in a way that ensures that Ukraine remains a sovereign independent nation in Europe. That is a precondition for any discussion about NATO membership," Stoltenberg said.

At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying for a fast-tracked membership to NATO, following the Russian accession referendums in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kiev's application for an accelerated NATO membership has put the United States and the West in an awkward situation, in which it is embarrassing for them to refuse Ukraine.

