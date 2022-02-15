UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Aspirations To Join NATO Not Matter For US, Any Country To Decide - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Ukraine's Aspirations to Join NATO Not Matter for US, Any Country to Decide - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO alliance are not a matter for the United States or any other country to decide, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev still wants to join NATO despite the opposition from Russia and some Western countries.

"Ukraine's aspirations are not a matter for us to decide. Ukraine's aspirations are not a matter for any other country to decide. We've been very clear about this," Price said.

More Stories From World

