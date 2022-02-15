(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO alliance are not a matter for the United States or any other country to decide, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev still wants to join NATO despite the opposition from Russia and some Western countries.

"Ukraine's aspirations are not a matter for us to decide. Ukraine's aspirations are not a matter for any other country to decide. We've been very clear about this," Price said.