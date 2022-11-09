UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Attempt To Attack Russia's Positions In Kherson Region Foiled - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Ukraine's Attempt to Attack Russia's Positions in Kherson Region Foiled - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Russian military on Wednesday prevented attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih area and penetrate Russia's rear positions in the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih area, the Ukrainian armed formations, using forces of up to three company tactical groups, made unsuccessful attempts to attack positions of Russian troops in the area of the villages of Kachkarivka, Pyatykhatky and Sadok of the Kherson Region," a statement read.

The Ukrainian military suffered significant losses and retreated, the Russian defense ministry added.

Moreover, the Russian armed forces prevented attempts by 12 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian military to penetrate Russia's rear areas, the statement read.

