MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Ukrainian troops reinforced by nationalists and foreign mercenaries attempted to attack Russia's positions in the Kupyansk area on Thursday, but were stopped and lost over 90 people, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The enemy units were stopped and scattered at the distant approaches to the (Russian) defense line thanks to active actions of our troops and artillery fire. Over 90 Ukrainian servicemen and militants, one tank and four armored combat vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.