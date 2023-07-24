Open Menu

Ukraine's Attempted Drone Attack In Moscow Suppressed - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Ukrainian drone attack on objects in Moscow was thwarted in the early hours of Monday, there were no casualties.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that at about 4:00 a.m.

local time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in the Russian capital; there was no serious damage or casualties.

"On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministry added that "as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kiev regime, there were no victims."

