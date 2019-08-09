UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Aviation Regulator Defends Letting Russian Airliner Into Its Airspace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:27 PM

The Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise, a national civil aviation authority, on Friday defended air controllers who let a Russian airliner pass through the country's airspace to avoid a storm

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise, a national civil aviation authority, on Friday defended air controllers who let a Russian airliner pass through the country's airspace to avoid a storm.

Russia's Globus airline flight was given permission to briefly enter the Ukrainian airspace on Wednesday, prompting a public outcry. A 2015 decree banned several Russian airlines and air freighters from the country.

"We had no right not to let the aircraft into the Ukrainian airspace.

.. Claims that the enterprise acted against Ukraine's [interests] or, as they say on social media, 'betrayed' it are absolutely baseless," spokesman Ruslan Danyliv told the Obozrevatel news website.

He argued that air controllers followed international guidelines regulating this kind of emergencies. Ukraine would have been responsible for any accident that could have happened to the aircraft if it had tried to get around the storm cloud without entering the country's airspace.

