Ukraine's Azov Militants Unconditionally Surrender At Azovstal In Mariupol - Polyanskiy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Ukraine's Azov Militants Unconditionally Surrender at Azovstal in Mariupol - Polyanskiy

Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been pinned in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have unconditionally surrendered, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been pinned in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have unconditionally surrendered, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"I didn't know English has so many ways to express a single message: the #Azovnazis have unconditionally surrendered," Polyanskiy tweeted, commenting on the article by The New York Times that claimed that Azov fighters completed their "combat mission" in Mariupol and "were being evacuated.

"

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a convoy of buses, escorted by armored vehicles, presumably with Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal, was leaving Mariupol.

The Russian defense ministry said that 265 Ukrainian militants from Azovstal put down their weapons on Monday, including 51 fighters in critical condition. The prisoners of war were sent to the Donetsk People's Republic, with those injured receiving necessary medical treatment.

