Ukraine's Ballistic Missile Shot Down Over Crimea - Crimea Head
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russia's air defense systems on Saturday shot down a ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) over Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.
"A ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 OTRK was shot down over the Republic of Crimea by the air defense," Aksyonov said on Telegram.
The incident did not cause any damage or victims, he added.