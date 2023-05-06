UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Ballistic Missile Shot Down Over Crimea - Crimea Head

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russia's air defense systems on Saturday shot down a ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) over Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"A ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 OTRK was shot down over the Republic of Crimea by the air defense," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

The incident did not cause any damage or victims, he added.

