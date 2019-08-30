KYIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament passed a bill to abolish parliamentary immunity starting January 1, 2020, in the first reading early on Friday.

The bill was passed by 363 votes, with the required minimum set at 226 votes.

The bill abandons the regulation which protects lawmakers from becoming subject to criminal prosecution and being detained or arrested without the consent of the parliament. However, under the same bill, lawmakers will, as before, not be legally liable for voting results or statements made in the parliament, with the exception of being liable for insult and slander.