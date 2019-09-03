The Ukrainian parliament passed a bill to abolish parliamentary immunity starting January 1, 2020, in the final reading on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament passed a bill to abolish parliamentary immunity starting January 1, 2020, in the final reading on Tuesday.

The bill was passed by 373 votes, surpassing the necessary threshold of 300 votes.

Now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to sign the bill into law.

The bill abandons the regulation which protects lawmakers from becoming subject to criminal prosecution and being detained or arrested without the consent of the parliament. However, under the same bill, lawmakers will, as before, not be legally liable for voting results or statements made in the parliament, with the exception of being liable for insult and slander.