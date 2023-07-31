The birth rate in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023 was 28% lower than in the same period of 2021, showing the biggest decline since the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukrainian data analysis website Opendatabot said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The birth rate in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023 was 28% lower than in the same period of 2021, showing the biggest decline since the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukrainian data analysis website Opendatabot said on Monday.

According to the data analysis, 96,755 children were born in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023, including 47,129 girls and 49,626 boys, which is 28% less than in the corresponding period of 2021, when 135,079 children were born, and less than in the corresponding period of 2022.

"This is the largest decline since independence," Opendatabot said.

The country's birth rate has been declining by about 7% annually since 2013, with the previous biggest drop of 12% in 2015, the website added.

An average of 16,100 children are born per month in Ukraine in 2023, while in the previous years the number was 21,000-23,000, Opendatabot said.

In December 2022, the director of the Ukraine's Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies, Ella Libanova, said that the year of 2023 would be the year of a "catastrophic" drop in the birth rate, and that by 2030 the country's population would decrease to less than 35 million. The population of Ukraine in 1991 amounted to 52 million.