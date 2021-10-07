UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Border Service Conducts Internal Investigation Over Saakashvili's Departure

KIEV - The Ukrainian border service is conducting an internal investigation over the departure of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently under arrest in his native country, spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Thursday, adding that several officials have been remove from office while the investigation is ongoing

"In the situation with Ukrainian citizen Saakashvili, the state border service of Ukraine is really carrying out an official investigation. The circumstances of his departure from Ukraine and the fact of crossing the state border are being investigated. All details about how he left Ukraine are being investigated in detail," Demchenko said, as quoted by the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

Demchenko also said that several officials of the Southern Regional Directorate have been suspended from duty during the investigation.

