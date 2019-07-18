UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Broadcasting Council To Inspect NewsOne Over Canceled Teleconference With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine will carry out an unscheduled inspection of the NewsOne broadcaster from July 24-25 in connection with the latter's earlier plans to host a teleconference with Russia, the council said in a statement on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019)

"The National Council informs 'OOO Novosti 24 chasa' [NewsOne] that ... from July 24, 2019, to July 25, 2019, there will be an unscheduled inspection [of the channel] ... We ask [the organization] to ensure the conditions for the inspection and prepare the documents and their copies in advance," the statement read.

The NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcasters planned to hold a joint teleconference on July 12. However, NewsOne announced on July 8 that it canceled the broadcast over threats against its staff and an information campaign against the broadcaster. The plans triggered public outrage in Ukraine, with the nation's chief prosecutor going so far as to accuse NewsOne of state treason.

The broadcaster had repeatedly called on the Ukrainian authorities to stop putting pressure on it over the teleconference, which Russia had praised as a positive initiative.

