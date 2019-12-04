UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Cabinet Decides to Audit Naftogaz - Lawmaker Honcharenko

The Ukrainian cabinet decided to conduct an audit of energy company Naftogaz, the relevant government decree was published on Wednesday by lawmaker from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Ukrainian cabinet decided to conduct an audit of energy company Naftogaz, the relevant government decree was published on Wednesday by lawmaker from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"Designate Deloitte & Touche Ukrainian Services Company... as the subject of an audit to provide services for the mandatory financial audit of Ukraine's Naftogaz for 2019-2020," the resolution posted by Honcharenko in Telegram says.

