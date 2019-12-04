The Ukrainian cabinet decided to conduct an audit of energy company Naftogaz, the relevant government decree was published on Wednesday by lawmaker from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko

"Designate Deloitte & Touche Ukrainian Services Company... as the subject of an audit to provide services for the mandatory financial audit of Ukraine's Naftogaz for 2019-2020," the resolution posted by Honcharenko in Telegram says.