KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Ukrainian capital will limit the movement of people between it and other cities as a part of new measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said on Monday.

So far, Ukraine has confirmed five cases of the disease on its soil, and none of them in the capital.

"The capital continues to protect [the people] and prevent a situation where the coronavirus potentially spreads. The municipal authorities are strengthening restrictive measures in Kiev ... Strict and timely measures are crucial to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the capital," Klichko said, as quoted by the city's administration.

According to the mayor, Kiev is also suspending cultural, sports, social, religious and other large-scale public events starting from Tuesday.

"Fast food facilities, restaurants, cafes, bars will not operate. They will be able to accept online food delivery orders," he said, adding that shopping centers, gyms, salons and entertainment venues will also stop working.

However, Klichko said that grocery and hardware stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks and ATMS will remain open.