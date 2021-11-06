(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Ukrainian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala said that there was no build-up of Russian forces near the Ukrainian borders, the situation was under control.

Earlier, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that a number of American and European officials were concerned about the alleged resumption of the build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. The publication noted that these movements were detected in recent weeks, after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021. Later, US publication Politico published satellite images, allegedly showing the deployment of the Russian military "on the border with Ukraine." The images showed areas in the Smolensk Region, which does not border on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced earlier that it did not record the build-up of Russian troops near its own borders and considered information about this in the media to be an element of special information and psychological actions.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov also denied information about the activity of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders.

"To say that there is a buildup of efforts at our borders ” this is not the case. According to information that came from the United States, the Armed Forces of Ukraine take intelligence data from various sources, then analysis is carried out, after analysis, planning and execution of the task is carried out. Before that, there was no buildup of any efforts. When we received information from the media, we asked our intelligence, this is not one intelligence agency, but several. After the data was provided, we again assessed the situation and there was no and there is no increase in efforts on the state border with Ukraine. The country is controlled. There is no increasing efforts of Russia now," Shaptala said on the air of the Freedom of Speech show on Friday evening.

He recalled that the Zapad-2021 exercises had been conducted in Russia, and now the troops were returning to their places of deployment.