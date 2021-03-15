KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 13 days after he was inoculated with AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine.

"I got into a period when immunity from vaccination is not yet fully formed.

As shown by the analysis of data from clinical studies, the effectiveness of the vaccine after a single standard dose is 76 percent from 22nd to the 90th day. Antibody levels are maintained during this period with minimal decline. I was only on the 13th day after the vaccination when the symptoms appeared," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page, adding that he is sure he will have no complications thanks to the vaccination.