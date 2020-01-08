(@imziishan)

Ukraine's civilian aviation authority has banned national airlines from flying through Iraqi and Iranian airspace starting Thursday after a fatal jet crash near Tehran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine's civilian aviation authority has banned national airlines from flying through Iraqi and Iranian airspace starting Thursday after a fatal jet crash near Tehran.

"The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has decided to ban Ukrainian airlines from Iranian and Iraqi airspace starting at midnight ..

. until the cause of the crash has been determined," the State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on Facebook.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from Tehran. All 176 people on board died. The jet had been headed for Kiev. An international team of investigators are expected to probe the air disaster.