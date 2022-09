(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Crimea is a part of Russia, and any claims on this territory from Ukraine will receive a proper response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Crimea is an integral part of the Russian Federation, so any claims to Russian territory will receive a proper answer," Peskov told reporters.