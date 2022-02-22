UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Constitution Does Not Allow Foreign Military Bases, But NATO Bypassed It - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine's Constitution does not allow foreign military bases to be deployed in the country, but this issue was bypassed, and NATO bases were called missions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address to Russians.

"I will note that that Article 17 of the Constitution of Ukraine does not allow the deployment of foreign military bases on its territory, but it turned out that this is just a conventionality that can be easily circumvented," Putin said.

He said training missions of NATO countries are deployed in Ukraine, which in fact are foreign military bases.

"They simply called the base a mission... Kiev has long proclaimed a strategic course towards joining NATO, yes, of course, each country has the right to choose its own security system, enter military alliances. And everything seems to be so, but... the principle of equal and indivisible security is directly stated in international documents; it, as you know, includes obligations not to strengthen own security at the expense of the security of other states," Putin said.

He said the United States used Ukraine and Georgia to carry out an anti-Russian policy, adding that Ukraine's accession to NATO not now, but a little later does not change anything for Moscow.

The Russian president said Russia is again being offered to believe that NATO is a peaceful, defensive alliance, adding that with the expansion of NATO, the countries that have joined the alliance brought their fixations and anti-Russian sentiment to NATO.

Putin said Russia consistently offered NATO cooperation in various formats, noting that Moscow fulfilled all obligations to the West.

He said that in the early 2000s, he asked then-US leader Bill Clinton about Russia's possible entry into NATO, and Clinton reacted coldly.

Putin said Russia received five waves of NATO expansion, and was simply deceived.

"Today, one glance at the map is enough to see how Western countries have kept their promises to prevent NATO from moving east. They simply deceived us. We received five waves of NATO expansion one after another," he said.

The Russian president explained that Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary were admitted to the alliance in 1999, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia in 2004, Albania and Croatia in 2009, Montenegro in 2017, and North Macedonia in 2020.

Putin said that the European security crisis happened due to the NATO expansion, and this led to a loss of mutual trust.

He said Ukraine's entry into NATO and deployment of weapons on that territory is an issue that has been decided, with the likelihood of a surprise strike on Russia increasing.

Putin said NATO's main adversary is Russia, with Ukraine to serve as a foothold for the possible strike.

He said the deployment of NATO radars in Ukraine will allow control of Russian airspace.

"The deployment of radars... on the territory of Ukraine will allow NATO to tightly control the airspace of Russia right up to the Urals," Putin said.

The Russian leader said the US deployment of some weapons in Ukraine will mean a knife put to Russia's throat.

Putin said Russia's proposals on security guarantees were rejected out of hand, adding that in response to ideas on security guarantees and non-expansion of NATO, the West again said that any state has right to enter into any alliances.

He said Russia has every right to take retaliatory measures for its security, and will do so.

The Russian leader said the goal of Western sanctions is to restrain Russia's development, regardless of the situation in Ukraine.

