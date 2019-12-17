KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has ruled that the reduction of the number of lawmakers in the country's parliament is constitutional, local media report.

"The bill to reduce the number of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from 450 to 300 is recognized as constitutional," a court source told the RBC Ukraine news agency on Monday.

The court's decision is expected to be published on Tuesday.

The bill also stipulates that all lawmakers must know the Ukrainian language.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy registered a draft law on amendments to the constitution in the Verkhovna Rada. The bill envisions changing the administrative and territorial structure of the country and introducing the institution of the prefect.