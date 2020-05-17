(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has climbed by 433 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 18,291, the country's health minister, Maksym Stepanov, said in a daily update on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 433 people were infected, 17 deaths were recorded ... In total, 18,291 people have been infected throughout the pandemic.

In all, 5,116 peolpe recovered, and 514 have died," Stepanov said.

The number of people who recovered in the preceding 24 hours stood at 210, a dip from the 427 announced on Thursday when the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new infections for the first time.

The country began to ease social distancing guidelines on May 11, while international travel and movement between regions remain prohibited until at least May 22.