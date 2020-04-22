UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Coronavirus Tally Reaches 6,592 With 174 Fatalities - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:03 PM

Ukraine's Coronavirus Tally Reaches 6,592 With 174 Fatalities - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 467 to 6,592 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 174, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 467 to 6,592 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 174, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"As of 9:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT] on April 22 in Ukraine, there were 6,592 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 174 were lethal, 424 patients recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 467 new cases were recorded," the ministry said in a daily update.

The ministry added that the results were derived from 4,134 polymerase chain reaction tests.

The largest number of new cases � 349 � were detected in the Vinnytsia region, located in western Ukraine on border with Moldova.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Tuesday requested the government to extend the nationwide quarantine until May 12 as there appears to be no slowdown in new cases in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moldova April May Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

15 minutes ago

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

4 minutes ago

Klopp says Liverpool are not finished article

4 minutes ago

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Medics to Re ..

4 minutes ago

Son injures stepmother in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, br ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.