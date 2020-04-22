The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 467 to 6,592 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 174, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 467 to 6,592 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 174, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"As of 9:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT] on April 22 in Ukraine, there were 6,592 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 174 were lethal, 424 patients recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 467 new cases were recorded," the ministry said in a daily update.

The ministry added that the results were derived from 4,134 polymerase chain reaction tests.

The largest number of new cases � 349 � were detected in the Vinnytsia region, located in western Ukraine on border with Moldova.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Tuesday requested the government to extend the nationwide quarantine until May 12 as there appears to be no slowdown in new cases in the country.