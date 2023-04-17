UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Scheduled For April 30, West Actively Preparing Kiev - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Scheduled for April 30, West Actively Preparing Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States and other allies are preparing Ukraine for a counter-offensive, which is expected to start on April 30, US news magazine Newsweek reported, citing some of the Pentagon's leaked documents.

All of the training of Ukraine's forces by the United States and its allies is taking place outside Ukraine, the report, issued on Sunday said, adding that France, Germany and the Netherlands are hosting the so called "Phoenix Strike" training for Ukraine's special forces, that was never mentioned before.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian forces would start soon.

Currently, the Pentagon is investigating a massive leak of its top secret documents, revealing the US and NATO's plans concerning the state of the Ukrainian troops and plans to strengthen them. The highly classified papers were leaked online over the past weeks.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents. According to Washington Post, Teixeira started publishing classified documents on Discord around February 2022, at the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon France Germany Phoenix United States Netherlands February April Sunday FBI Post Top

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 hour ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

1 hour ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.