MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States and other allies are preparing Ukraine for a counter-offensive, which is expected to start on April 30, US news magazine Newsweek reported, citing some of the Pentagon's leaked documents.

All of the training of Ukraine's forces by the United States and its allies is taking place outside Ukraine, the report, issued on Sunday said, adding that France, Germany and the Netherlands are hosting the so called "Phoenix Strike" training for Ukraine's special forces, that was never mentioned before.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian forces would start soon.

Currently, the Pentagon is investigating a massive leak of its top secret documents, revealing the US and NATO's plans concerning the state of the Ukrainian troops and plans to strengthen them. The highly classified papers were leaked online over the past weeks.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents. According to Washington Post, Teixeira started publishing classified documents on Discord around February 2022, at the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.