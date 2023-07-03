MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive has not reached its goals in any of the directions of the military campaign.

"In general, the enemy did not achieve its goals in any of the directions. This testifies to the skill of our fighters and clearly inflated expectations from the vaunted Western weapons," Shoigu told top military officials.