Open Menu

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Fails, Special Military Operation To Continue - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Fails, Special Military Operation to Continue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Ukraine's counteroffensive is unsuccessful in all directions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Russia will continue its special military operation.

"The Kiev regime has no successes. Moreover, the Kiev regime is in a very, very difficult situation. The special military operation continues. It is obvious that the counteroffensive is not working out the way it was intended in Kiev," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman called NATO's multi-billlion resources spent on Ukraine "ineffective and pointless".

""The multibillion-dollar resources that were transferred by NATO countries to the Kiev regime are actually spent inefficiently, spent pointlessly, and this also raises big questions for Western capitals, and great discomfort for taxpayers in Western capitals," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, at the moment it is impossible to agree on a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"There are no prerequisites for this," Peskov said.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Russia Kiev All

Recent Stories

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

18 minutes ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

40 minutes ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

2 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

2 hours ago
Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

2 hours ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World