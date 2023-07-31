MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Ukraine's counteroffensive is unsuccessful in all directions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Russia will continue its special military operation.

"The Kiev regime has no successes. Moreover, the Kiev regime is in a very, very difficult situation. The special military operation continues. It is obvious that the counteroffensive is not working out the way it was intended in Kiev," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman called NATO's multi-billlion resources spent on Ukraine "ineffective and pointless".

""The multibillion-dollar resources that were transferred by NATO countries to the Kiev regime are actually spent inefficiently, spent pointlessly, and this also raises big questions for Western capitals, and great discomfort for taxpayers in Western capitals," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, at the moment it is impossible to agree on a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"There are no prerequisites for this," Peskov said.