UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Counteroffensive To Start In Coming Hours Or Days - Zaporizhzhia Region Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Start in Coming Hours Or Days - Zaporizhzhia Region Governor

Acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours.

"We understand that a counteroffensive will happen in the near future. It can happen in days, perhaps even hours ... According to information from our people in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and other cities where they are fighting against the (Ukrainian) regime, as well as information from the line of contact - the enemy is gathering forces," Balitsky told the Solovyov Live show.

The Ukrainian military is evicting the frontline zone, including the city of Stepnohirsk, Balitsky noted, adding that the preparations for repelling the offensive continue.

The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region also decided to temporarily resettle residents living in a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone from the combat line to the south of the region, the governor said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Governor Kiev April Media From

Recent Stories

North Waziristan fire exchange martyrs laid to res ..

North Waziristan fire exchange martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

3 minutes ago
 Global food prices rose in April for first time in ..

Global food prices rose in April for first time in a year: FAO

3 minutes ago
 PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

3 minutes ago
 Nigerian Senator Sentenced to 9 Years in UK Over O ..

Nigerian Senator Sentenced to 9 Years in UK Over Organ Harvesting Scheme - Prose ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Police Warn of Consequences for Violating B ..

Moscow Police Warn of Consequences for Violating Ban on Launching Drones

9 minutes ago
 FM's attending SCO, nothing to do with local polit ..

FM's attending SCO, nothing to do with local politics: Special Assistant to the ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.