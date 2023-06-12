UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Won't Bring Any Good To Kiev, US Or NATO - Hersh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia will bring about negative implications for Kiev, NATO and the administration of US President Joe Biden, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said on Sunday.

"This (counteroffensive) isn't going to be good for Ukraine, it's not going to be good for NATO, it's certainly not going to be good for the Biden administration," Hersh said in an interview with talk show host George Galloway.

When asked if there is a possibility that NATO is about to join the conflict in Ukraine, the journalist said that the bloc is "probably already in it."

"I mean, in terms of training and advising, you know, there's so many disparate groups now in the Ukrainian army ... It's as if you had 15 different dance teams that had been practicing together or separately for a long time. And if you put them into one big auditorium and said 'you have an hour, or a day or three days to organize a routine among all of you.

' That would be impossible. And that's what's happening right now with the Ukrainian army, as far as I know," Hersh said.

Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.

On June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction and failed to achieve their goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves.

