Ukraine's Course For Reforms, Conflict Settlement Remains Unchanged - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:04 PM

Ukraine's Course for Reforms, Conflict Settlement Remains Unchanged - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's political course remained unchanged and Kiev made every effort to settle the conflict in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukraine's political course remained unchanged and Kiev made every effort to settle the conflict in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"I want to address our international partners. We appreciate your support.

And our course remains unchanged. These are European integration, and entry into NATO, and the end of the war in Donbas, and the return of all our territories. We will continue to be on the path of reform in all areas. The course of Ukraine is not a mistake," Zelenskyy said during a speech in Ukraine's parliament.

