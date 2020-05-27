UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's COVID-19 Case Count Nears 22,000 Amid Eased Lockdown - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has risen by 321 to 21,905 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday, as the county continues to lift restrictions.

Last week, Ukraine began the second phase of lifting its quarantine measures out of a total of five.

In particular, public transport was allowed to resume, and hotels, gyms and kindergartens reopened. On June 1, the country's railway will begin operating again, and restrictions on travel between regions will be lifted.

"Over the past day, 321 cases were identified. Fourteen children and 58 health workers are among them. In total, 95 people were hospitalized," Stepanov said.

The health minister added that the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 14 to 658, and the number of recoveries had reached 7,995.

