Ukraine's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1 Mln
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:03 PM
KIEV (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 100,1132 COVID-19 cases and 17,395 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 631,435 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported.