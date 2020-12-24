UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 mln

A total of 100,1132 COVID-19 cases and 17,395 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 631,435 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported

KIEV (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 100,1132 COVID-19 cases and 17,395 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 631,435 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported.

