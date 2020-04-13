UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 93, Total Cases 3,102

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:25 PM

Ukraine's COVID-19 death toll reaches 93, total cases 3,102

Ukraine's COVID-19 fatalities have reached 93, with confirmed cases reaching 3,102, the country's health minister Maksym Stepanov told a news briefing on Monday

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Ukraine's COVID-19 fatalities have reached 93, with confirmed cases reaching 3,102, the country's health minister Maksym Stepanov told a news briefing on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, Stepanov said a total of 97 patients have recovered and 325 people have tested positive for the disease in the country, including 12 children and 85 health workers.

On March 25, Ukraine introduced emergency measures across the country through April 24 to stop the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Ukraine March April

Recent Stories

‘Hands and hearts both should be clean’

9 minutes ago

OPEC+ Output Cut Deal Shows Oil Producers Can Reac ..

3 minutes ago

EU Wants Member States to Buy Stakes Amid Threat o ..

3 minutes ago

Virus death toll falls again in Spain with 517 dea ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese, foreign national face equal quarantine me ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned at FO to protest ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.