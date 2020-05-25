KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Ukraine's COVID-19 tally has exceeded 21,000 as the daily increase in cases continues its slowdown for the fourth consecutive day, dropping to 259 in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country reported 406 new COVID-19 cases. At the same time, the lowest increase last week was 260 cases on Tuesday,

Speaking at a briefing, Stepanov said that 259 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 16 children and 43 heath workers.

It means that since the onset of the epidemic, 21,245 people have been infected, including 1,546 children and 4,112 medical workers.

The death toll has risen by six to 623.

The number of recoveries has gone up by 126 to 7,234.

Last week, Ukraine started the second out of five phases of lifting quarantine measures. In particular, public transport was allowed to resume, and hotels and kindergartens reopened.